NWS confirms tornado touched down in western Michigan

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has confirmed that a tornado touched down just after 8:30 on Monday evening in western Michigan.

The tornado was located just northwest of Freeport in Kent County and was on the ground for 5.25 miles as it moved into Ionia County.

It carved a path about 220 yards wide and was on the ground for about 5 minutes.

Rated an EF-1 with winds estimated to hit 90 mph, the tornado knocked down trees and caused damage to a few barns.

No injuries were reported.

The covered bridge at Tyler Creek campground & golf course in Alto was destroyed last night. It was built in 1955. Collapsed into the creek. pic.twitter.com/pUCdtesYZB — Jessica Wheeler (@jessicawheeler3) April 11, 2017

How would you like to see this flying at you in a storm?! This piece of wood is full of nails! We found it laying in a field. pic.twitter.com/ONTknykvZK — Jessica Wheeler (@jessicawheeler3) April 11, 2017

