NWS confirms tornado touched down in western Michigan

By Dan Giroux, Meteorologist
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has confirmed that a tornado touched down just after 8:30 on Monday evening in western Michigan.  

The tornado was located just northwest of Freeport in Kent County and was on the ground for 5.25 miles as it moved into Ionia County.  

It carved a path about 220 yards wide and was on the ground for about 5 minutes.

Rated an EF-1 with winds estimated to hit 90 mph, the tornado knocked down trees and caused damage to a few barns.  

No injuries were reported.

