Nicholas Sparks heading to Mid-MI as part of MATRIX festival

Are you a fan of Nicholas Sparks? Or is Princess Bride one of your favorite movies?

Then you will want to buy some tickets to the MATRIX: Midland Festival 2017.

The lineup for the 40th annual festival has been announced and it includes greats like Sparks and Cary Elwes, the heroic Westley in the Princess Bride.

This year’s festival runs from June 1 to June 11.

An Evening with Brian d’Arcy James – Saginaw native and one of Broadway’s most prominent leading men (June 1) *

51st Annual Summer Art Fair –Outdoor fine art and craft event (June 3 & 4)

Summer Block Party – Celebrate the intersection of art, science, creativity – and fun! (June 3)

Dr. Caelan Soma: The Path to Resilience – A pioneer in the treatment of children dealing with grief and trauma (June 6)

Exhibition: Stories of Forgiveness – Organized by The Forgiveness Project (June 3 - 7)

An Evening with Jackie Evancho – The evolving and enduring musical phenomenon has a string of platinum and gold albums with sales of over 2.5 million in the U.S. (June 7) *

Nicholas Sparks – One of America’s most popular authors (June 8)

The Cashore Marionettes – The internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes redefine the art of puppetry with moving and humorous performances (June 9 & 10)

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes – join the heroic Westley (actor Cary Elwes) in a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the film. (June 10) *

Mark Nizer 4D – International juggling champion Mark Nizer holds audiences spellbound with his witty combination of original comedy, world-class juggling, music and technology (June 11)

Tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 19. Click here for more information and ticket prices.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.