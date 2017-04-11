Police investigate 6 vehicle crash involving police cruiser

The Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that involved six vehicles, including a police cruiser.

A Saginaw Township police officer was on Gratiot Road near the Saginaw Country Club when the crash occurred, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The police officer was waiting to turn left into the country club and there were four cars behind her when a van hit the back of the last vehicle in line, Pussehl said.

The crash caused a domino effect, impacting all six vehicles.

Two people received minor injuries and the police car and another vehicle were able to drive away, Pussehl said.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no word if anyone has been cited.

