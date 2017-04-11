Update: Suspect in false alarm case identified

A suspect wanted in connection with a false fire alarm at Central Michigan University has been identified, and now a warrant has been submitted to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Central Michigan University Police released pictures of the man after the false alarm on April 1 at the North Campus Success Center.

Police said the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, was the only one responsible; even though three other suspects were pictured with him at the time of the incident.

If you have any further information, call the CMU Police Department at 989-774-3081.

