Golf course drying out after recent storms

Many folks across Mid-Michigan were under water once again as the ground struggled to keep up with the recent wet weather.

"This is an unfortunate start to the season," said Paul Milholland, general manager of Currie Gold Course in Midland. "The golf course obviously is very wet."

He said the mess is thanks to the swollen Tittabawassee River.

"It crested at 24.7 feet, which is flood. So the whole entire facility flooded. It took about two and a half days for it to go back down and we were closed for basically five or six days," Milholland said.

The wet weather didn't stop Roger Ellis from showing up to practice on the relatively dry putting green.

"It just comes with the territory. Well, we're in Michigan so what the heck. And we're right here next to the Tittabawassee River so, so you get a little of it and that's it. You learn to deal with it," Ellis said.

In all, the soggy conditions have cost the facility a few thousand dollars in business. With that said, Milholland is still expecting to have a solid gold season despite the slow start.

"Once the water recedes and we get it cleaned up we expect great conditions," Milholland said.

