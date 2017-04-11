Mid-Michigan campus ranked safest in state

When it comes to choosing a college to attend, more students are focusing on campus safety - or lack thereof - than ever before.

Safety experts analyzed crime numbers and created a ranking of colleges in each state based on how potentially safe they are.

Mary Mills will graduate from Baker College in Flint with an accounting degree in a couple weeks. She credits years of dedication and hard work, along with a campus where she could feel safe attending classes at any time.

"There's always lights when we're walking out at night. Cause I work full time so I'm a night student," Mills said.

She said she never worries about her safety on campus, which might explain why Baker was named the safest college in Michigan, according to a recent report issued by ADT Security Company.

"The security [is] all around and they're not just parked. They were driving around when I was in classes," Mills said.

The campus safety report looked at three primary types of campus crime - violent acts, property crime and violence against women.

Baker's crime score was among the safest.

"When students feel that they have a safe environment to learn in, they succeed and they do so much better," Baker College President Wen Hemingway said.

Hemingway said Baker takes security very seriously. That can be seen by dozens of video cameras throughout campus and by maintaining smaller classes of 20 students or less.

"We get to know our students very well. We know who's here and they know us," Hemingway said.

Ryan Palmer, student, said he has a lot of faith in campus security and feels comfortable - even when leaving late at night.

"I feel safe when I'm walking out to my car after class," Palmer said.

Runners up in ADT's ranking included Baker's Muskegon and Jackson campuses.

