Volunteer anglers help monitor rivers for invasive mudsnail

Volunteers will help monitor several Michigan trout streams for the invasive New Zealand mudsnail.

The tiny snail made its first Michigan appearance in 2015, when it showed up in the Pere Marquette River. Since then, it's been spotted in the Boardman and Au Sable rivers.

They reproduce in great abundance and gobble food needed by native invertebrates that are important to the diet of trout and other fish.

Oakland University, Grand Valley State University, Michigan Trout Unlimited and Anglers of the Au Sable plan to train volunteer anglers who will monitor rivers for the mudsnail.

They'll take water samples for DNA testing, collect invertebrate samples from riffles, and spread the word to other anglers about the importance of cleaning gear and boats to prevent the spread of New Zealand mudsnails.

