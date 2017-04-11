Brinley the Brave's family seek community's help

Brinley the Brave was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2015.

Since then she has been battling the disease every day and flying across the country for treatments.

Her family is wrapping things up in Seattle, but they can't come home to their house in Mid-Michigan - at least not the way it stands right now.

Brinley Jungnitsch is fighting for her life. Her battle with leukemia began when she was 4-years-old. The fight has taken her and her family all the way to Seattle Children's Hospital.

The family plans to return to Michigan this summer and move into an old Swartz Creek farm house. It is the perfect location for a family making regular trips to the hospital in Ann Arbor and for parents who work in Saginaw.

"Now we're in a situation where we need to come home in June to a safe place where she's close to U of M, but we're not too far from work and can start transitioning to a more normal life," said Jessica Jungnitsch, Brinley's mom.

Brinley received a bone marrow transplant from her brother in February. For now, the Seattle Ronald McDonald House is their home away from home.

Once back in Michigan the Swartz Creek house is supposed to be a permanent place for Brinley to heal. But first, the house needs some care of its own.

The inside of the house is beyond disrepair and unlivable. Everything from the floors to the wall to the ceiling is gutted.

The Jungnitschs bought the house last fall before Brinley had a relapse in November. That put their plans to remodel the home on hold.

"The house is basically stud walls. We need electrical, plumbing, building, framing, foundation for the new portion of it," Jessica Jungnitsch said.

For now, the family is not working. They are focusing on the full time job of caring for their daughter.

Between now and June they need help fixing up the house. They said they have the material they just need the affordable hands to build a home where Brinley can live a happy and healthy life.

"I guess what we're looking for is people to help us get that job done," Jessica Jungnitsch said.

The family is calling all contractors who can help rebuild the house.

