Loons fall to 1-and-5 after loss to Captains

EASTLAKE, Ohio – A cold front brought rain in the day and cool climes in the evening as the Loons fell off their torrid offensive pace, and fell 6-4 to the Lake County Captains at Classic Park on Tuesday.

The Loons (1-5) managed four hits in the game, but kept the line moving against Lake County (3-3) pitching on the strength of seven walks and five errors by the Captains. Great Lakes scored in three straight innings, and drew within a pair in the sixth, but stranded nine on base and never led in the game.

One night after the Loons socked a home run in the first inning, Lake County reprised the Loons’ feat, and indeed, surpassed it with a two-run bomb from righty Li-Jen Chu in the opening frame (Brendon Davis hit a solo shot on Monday in the first inning).

Chu received an at-bat in the first inning because Loons shortstop Oneil Cruz committed an error with two outs in the inning, which allowed Lake County’s Todd Isaacs to reach first safely. As such, both runs in the inning were unearned.

Making his first start in professional baseball—and just his second ever appearance, Parker Curry (L, 0-1) did not make it out of the 4th inning after ceding his second long ball of the game, this time to switch-hitter Logan Ice. Ice’s home run was of the three-run variety to make the score 5-1. The one run for the Loons scored due to an error on Captains shortstop Luke Wakamatsu.

Great Lakes got another run due to a Wakamatsu error one inning later that granted Shakir Albert the ability to score and bring the deficit within three. But, Isaacs took that run back with an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th inning to again give Lake County a four run lead.

The only inning in which the Loons actually tallied an RBI in the game was the 6th. A kin to their runs in the previous innings though, both runs batted in by Albert in the 6th were unearned against Lake County pitching because of an error earlier in the frame. Captains southpaw Ben Krauth (W, 2-0) allowed the double to Albert.

Henry Martinez (S, 1) then emerged out of the Captains bullpen to secure their first home win of the season and would do just so. In the final two innings, Martinez allowed just one hit and struck out each of the final four batters he faced.

Loons and Captains will do it again tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET to decide a winner in this three game series. Radio coverage from Eastlake, OH begins at 6:00 on ESPN 100.9-FM.

Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2017. All rights reserved.