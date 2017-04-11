Falling ice causes problems, delays at Mackinac Bridge - WNEM TV 5

Falling ice causes problems, delays at Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) -

Falling ice from cables and towers has caused problems and delays at the Mackinac Bridge connecting Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas.

The 5-mile-long bridge was closed starting Tuesday afternoon and the Mackinac Bridge Authority kept the bridge closed to traffic overnight. The bridge was reopened to traffic for a few hours with a high wind advisory in effect before being shut down again on Wednesday morning. It reopened early Wednesday afternoon.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring conditions at the bridge and posting updates on the bridge's website.

Motorists who had been waiting at the bridge Tuesday night for it to reopen were told to park nearby or find somewhere to stay overnight.

