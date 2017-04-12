Good Samaritans rescue kids from burning car in Michigan

Two Good Samaritans are credited with saving the lives of two children involved in a deadly car crash in Detroit.

It happened Sunday evening.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. a vehicle with a father and two young kids went off the road and hit a tree.

Jasper Gary-Bey and Justice Moss were driving by when another driver flagged them down to help. They immediately jumped into action, but unfortunately, they weren't able to get to the dad in time.

“The driver was pretty mangled and folded up and we heard some children screaming from the backseat,” Gary-Bey said.

“We ripped the door hinges off of the door, his legs were cocked under the dashboard, unfortunately, and we couldn't save the driver,” Moss said.

The men rescued a 3-year-old-boy and a 7-year-old girl before the car was engulfed in flames.

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the crash.

