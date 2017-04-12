Kid Rock engaged to longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry - WNEM TV 5

DETROIT (WNEM) -

Kid Rock is now engaged to longtime girlfriend, Audrey Berry. 

The Detroit Free Press reported Berry was seen wearing a rock on her finger during a Kid Rock concert this past weekend. 

The couple has kept their relationship much quieter than Kid Rock's previous marriage to actress Pamela Anderson. 

