Local state trooper awarded national award

The next time you see a certain state trooper, you should congratulate him!

The American Legion has named Sergeant Joseph Rowley the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. The award recognizes officers who go above the call of duty.

Rowley is a trooper with the Tri-City post in Freeland. He's a 17-year veteran of the department, serves as a firearms and defensive tactics instructor as well as a training officer at his post.

Rowley is being honored for his work serving the community both off and on the clock.

"Because Rowley recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve, he has dedicated his time off duty volunteering at Camp Quality Michigan, which serves children with cancer by providing year-round programs and experiences at no cost to their families," a press release said.

He'll receive the award in August.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.