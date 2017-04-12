UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge is back open - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge is back open

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) -

The Mackinac Bridge is back open after being closed twice in the last 24 hours due to falling ice from cables and towers.

The 5-mile-long bridge was closed starting Tuesday afternoon and the Mackinac Bridge Authority kept the bridge closed to traffic overnight.

An update posted on the bridge's website says it was back open Wednesday morning and a high wind warning was in effect. The span connecting Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas was closed once again was then shut down again before finally reopening just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Motorists who had been waiting at the bridge Tuesday night for it to reopen were told to park nearby or find somewhere to stay overnight.

