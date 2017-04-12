Local hospital makes milestone in surgery

A hospital is reporting a milestone in surgery.

Covenant HealthCare of Saginaw performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The procedure uses a custom fit valve made from the membrane of a cow’s heart.

Rather than opening the chest and stopping the heart, surgeons position the valve in place using a catheter inserted through the groin.

Studies show recovery is quicker and patients go home earlier.

