Man dies after truck crashes into water-filled ditch

Authorities said a man is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a water-filled ditch.

It happened Saturday, April 8 on Roosevelt Road, between S. Steel and S. Iva Road in Fremont Township.

Lt. Mike Gomez, with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department, said when deputies arrived they found a truck had crashed into a water-filled ditch. The driver of the truck, Don Martin, was found pinned under the vehicle in the water.

Martin, 57, was a Saginaw County resident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Gomez said.

The accident happened the previous night, the sheriff's department said.

The autopsy revealed Martin died of chest and abdominal trauma from the crash, the sheriff's department said.

