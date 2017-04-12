Bavarian Inn invites local students to display artwork - WNEM TV 5

Bavarian Inn invites local students to display artwork

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
By Kate Nadolski
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

You still have a chance to check out works of art made by Mid-Michigan students on display at the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth.

The “Art at the Inn” event is going on for two more days, allowing folks to vote on their favorite artwork while giving artists a little pride in their achievements.

The unique art show highlights and showcases creative artwork from local schools. Students from grades K-8 participate in the showcase.

Public viewing will be open Wednesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can also see the masterpieces on Thursday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Voting will take place throughout the exhibit, resulting in three People's Choice winners overall plus three Teacher's Choice (1st, 2nd and 3rd) winners each for the High School, Middle School and the Elementary School levels.

