Three men arrested in alleged armed robbery of Saginaw store

Authorities said they are investigating a possible connection between an armed robbery Wednesday morning and several similar robberies in the last couple of weeks.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said a store clerk from the Next Door Food Store called 911 dispatch about 5:06 a.m. Wednesday to report an armed robbery at the store.

The store is located in the 2400 block of Tittabawassee Road.

Federspiel said the clerk told police three men came into the store and demanded money. The clerk said at least one suspect suggested they were armed with a weapon.

The three men took off in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash and several other items, police said.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, as well as police from Saginaw Valley State University, responded to the scene.

Federspiel said the clerk gave a description of the suspect vehicle. City police located a vehicle matching the description and made a traffic stop.

Police found items matching those that were taken from the store.

Three men - a 17-year-old Saginaw man, a 19-year-old Saginaw man and a 19-year-old Detroit man - were arrested.

All three are now booked in the Saginaw County Jail pending charges.

The clerk was not hurt in the robbery, Federspiel said.

Police are now investigating any connection between this robbery and several others that have occurred through the county and city. Since February there have been three robberies in Saginaw Township and one in Saginaw.

Federspiel said officers will compare vehicle and suspect descriptions from the multiple scenes.

The suspects of the latest theft face charges including felonious assault, conspiracy and retail fraud. However, no weapon was found.

Federspiel said police will be busy trying to figure out if this could all be related.

