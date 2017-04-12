Hospital passes inspection after surgical instrument issues

Officials say Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit has passed an unannounced inspection following efforts to correct problems with dirty surgical instruments and is no longer in danger of losing federal funding.

The Detroit News reports Tuesday's update from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services means all Detroit Medical Center hospitals are back in good standing with state and federal regulators. Children's Hospital had failed a January inspection.

DMC said in a statement that the "safety and well-being of our patients is our top priority, and we remain committed to sustaining all improvements we have made regarding the processing of sterile instruments."

DMC has admitted unclean surgical tools had sometimes forced doctors to delay procedures. The newspaper reported the problems last year.

