Detroit church to give free fuel on Good Friday

A church is Detroit is celebrating Good Friday by providing free gas and oil changes to the city's residents for the second year in a row.
The Detroit News reports that the New Life Family Church is holding its annual $10K Gas Giveaway starting Friday at 9 a.m. People in Detroit will be able to get free gas at a BP Gas Station on Eight Mile as well as free oil changes at City Oil Change.
The fuel will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Church coordinators say the aim is for the 10-year-old congregation to make sure at least 500 residents in Detroit have a good Friday.
Christians around the world celebrate Good Friday by recalling the events leading to Jesus Christ's death, burial and resurrection.
