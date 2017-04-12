Police investigate bank robbery in Saginaw

Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at Chase Bank, 4144 Bay Road in Saginaw, about 3 p.m.

The bank employees provided Central Dispatch with a description of the suspect and what she was wearing, police said.

A resident also called 911 and said they think they saw the suspect enter a vehicle.

Within minutes a Carrollton Township police officer saw the vehicle in Saginaw. The officer followed the vehicle until other officers were able to assist in stopping the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was stopped on Weiss Street near Benjamin and the woman was taken into custody.

"Through this team effort by multiple officers, the suspect was stopped under controlled conditions which prevented her from speeding away in her vehicle or running away on foot," the Saginaw Township Police Department said in a news release.

Evidence collected from the suspect's vehicle linked her to the bank robbery, police said.

Police are investigating another bank robbery that occurred on April 6. That incident also involved a female suspect.

