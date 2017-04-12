Tigers take over 1st place with over Twins

DETROIT (AP) -- Andrew Romine hit his first career grand slam, and the Detroit Tigers rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Wednesday.

The Tigers trailed 3-0 before scoring five runs in the fourth inning, with Romine delivering the key hit when his drive to right field easily cleared the wall to give Detroit the lead.

Michael Fulmer (1-0) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, walking one and striking out seven. Detroit's maligned bullpen pitched three hitless innings, with Alex Wilson working the final two for his third career save and first this season. He walked two in the ninth but retired Eduardo Escobar on a flyball to end it.

Kyle Gibson (0-1) allowed five runs and four hits in four innings. Brian Dozier led off the game with a homer for Minnesota.

