PNC Foundation to help out Flint school

Each school year teachers around the state are forced to spend their own money on the most basic school supplies like books and pencils.

A new initiative rolled out Wednesday afternoon at Summerfield Elementary in Flint is looking to change that.

"The first is a $3,000 grant for the [Flint Institute of Art] and that's based on 100 volunteer hours that have been completed by our local team members," said Jennifer Sturdy, director of client and community relations with PNC.

She said the second part directly impacts local schools.

"We're also celebrating a $5 million investment in a program through donorschoose.org. It's an organization that accepts classroom requests from teachers and educators with basic needs that they have for their classroom.

This isn't just in Michigan, but nationwide for classrooms in states where PNC has a significant presence.

"PNC Bank is being very generous and giving us five iPads. We plan on using them for the kids so they can use them in different small groups and use them in interactive ways with themselves and teachers as well," said Jodi Ramos, center coordinator for Headstart.

Ramos said it is crucial to have the right tools in the hands of the right people to farther the students' education.

"I am excited. It's offering our children and our family so many opportunities to get technology into their hands, to get literacy into their hands and that's research proven to close that achievement gap," Ramos said.

All of the funding comes through the PNC Foundation as part of its Grow Up Great Program. In the last 13 years the foundation has spent $350 million on school readiness.

