Time Lapse: Flames engulf local tree service business

Dramatic viewer video shows flames engulfing a building at a local business.

It happened at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Heinz Tree Service on E. Kochville Road near I-675 in Saginaw County’s Zilwaukee Township.

At least three departments were brought in to bring the fire under control. Kochville Road was closed at N. Michigan and at Adams while crews battled the blaze.

The smoke could be seen for miles, viewers said.

There were more than 20 employees working inside the business at the time of the fire. They all got out safely, according to Kochville Fire Chief Al Malesky.

The building is a complete loss.

Crews had a hard time battling the blaze since there were not fire hydrants near the building. Water tenders from Tittabawassee, Thomas, Frankenlust and Saginaw Township Fire Departments had to assist in the fight, Malesky said.

The fire was under control within an hour.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire., but Malesky said it does not appear suspicious.

