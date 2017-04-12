Police seek help identifying pair accused of using stolen credit - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying pair accused of using stolen credit card

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Burton PD) (Source: Burton PD)
(Source: Burton PD) (Source: Burton PD)
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Police are seeking help identifying two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card.

The Burton Police Department released the suspects' photos Wednesday afternoon.

If you know who the suspects are you are asked to call Det. Eric Freeman at 810-742-2542 ext. 2217.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.