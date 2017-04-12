Michigan's capital could rescind 'sanctuary city' status

Michigan's capital could rescind its decision to deem itself a "sanctuary city" amid pressure from business groups over the contentious term

The Lansing City Council has scheduled a meeting Wednesday to reconsider last week's unanimous vote to call itself a sanctuary. That mirrored moves in several cities that are battling President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on places blocking cooperation between their police departments and U.S. immigration authorities.

Lansing would be among the first to step back from the term, which has no legal definition and varies in application.

After the vote, council members received a letter from the Lansing Regional Chamber and Michigan Chamber of Commerce urging them to remove sanctuary city references from the resolution.

Councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke says the issue is the word "sanctuary," not city policy.

