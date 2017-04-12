Michigan pilot dies in southern Indiana small plane crash - WNEM TV 5

Michigan pilot dies in southern Indiana small plane crash

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
HARTSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -

Authorities say 77-year-old Michigan pilot has died after his small plane crashed in southern Indiana.

Ren Sagaert of Shelby Township, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene by Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office says Sagaert was the only occupant of the plane. The Temco Swift aircraft had taken off from a nearby grass airstrip when it crashed shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near Hartsville, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

Nearby resident Jim Fritsche tells The (Columbus) Republic he heard the plane's engine start, then cut out, followed by a "big bang."

The newspaper reports the air strip is owned by Mike Williams, who works on the engines of planes that fly into the airstrip.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.