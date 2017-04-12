18 children go to hospital after SUV hits bus in Detroit

Authorities say 18 children and two adults have received hospital treatment after an SUV rear-ended a school bus on Detroit's west side.

Deputy Detroit Fire Commissioner David Fornell says none of the children suffered serious injuries in the Wednesday afternoon crash and they were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Detroit police Capt. Constance Slappey says the bus was taking 26 children home from Joy Preparatory Academy when it was stopped at a traffic light. She says the children suffered no injuries more serious than bumps and bruises.

