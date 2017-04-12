#WantedWednesday: David Ferguson taken into custody - WNEM TV 5

A man wanted by the Midland Police Department has been taken into custody. 

David Ferguson was wanted on a felony warrant for larceny in a building. He is a habitual offender on his fourth offense, police said.

On Wednesday, police posted on Facebook asking the public's help locating Ferguson, By Thursday, officials reported he was found and taken into custody. 

