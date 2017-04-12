ATQ: Boy not welcome back to therapy after walking away

A family with a special needs child is feeling helpless.

They said their son was kicked out of therapy and they don't know where to turn.

Logan Westphal will take any opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. The 8-year-old lives with autism.

His mother said his life has improved significantly ever since he started working with a therapist at Child and Family Services in Saginaw.

"She finally has a breakthrough. We start making progress, life improves," said Amy Westphal, Logan's mother.

During last Tuesday's therapy session Logan's temper took over.

"He decided to walk out of the office and he kept walking and left the building," she said.

Before they could stop him, Logan was nowhere in sight. Police were called and the search began.

Logan was gone for a hour and a half before showing up at his grandpa's house three miles away.

"How lucky we were that he made it to my parents without anybody getting a hold of him," Amy Westphal said.

She said the happy ending has ended up a nightmare. On Tuesday Child and Family Services told her they can no longer provide therapy for Logan.

"You don't just drop a kid. You don't just say, 'we're giving up on you. You're on your own,'" Amy Westphal said.

She said they told her the board made the decision after determining Logan was a liability for leaving the building.

Margie Bach, executive director of Child and Family Services, said she cannot comment specifically on the case. However, she said the safety of the facility and patients is her main priority.

In cases where it's determined the facility can no longer help a patient, they will help the client find appropriate care, Bach said.

Logan's mom said they've offered help, but Medicaid coverage won't cover some of the options they've offered.

"I mean, you can call until you're blue in the face but you can't force them to take him," Amy Westphal said.

She said right now she is working feverishly to find somewhere for Logan to go because the clock is ticking.

"He will start to spiral out of control and that's what I'm worried about. I don't think that it's fair he has to go through that," she said.

Amy Westphal said she hopes Child and Family Services will reconsider their decision because of the progress Logan has made with his therapist.

