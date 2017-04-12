Family holds vigil on murder victim's birthday

Instead of rallying around a cake singing "Happy Birthday," Kentera Wafer's family huddled around her billboard seeking justice for her murder.

Her mother said they just want to find her killer.

"It's not fair, it's not fair that we have to come to a billboard for her birthday and they get to do whatever they want for their birthday," Dede Wafer-Long said. "It's not right."

Wafer was killed in Saginaw last August.

Police said she was an innocent bystander enjoying a block party when shots rang out. Police believe she was caught in the crossfire of two gunmen.

On Wednesday, she would have turned 32-years-old. Her family held a vigil at her billboard hoping to renew the call for tips leading to her killer.

Her father said the person responsible took away a beloved mother, daughter, friend and nurse.

"They took something from us that was just so dear to us. She was a loving girl. She cared about everybody," Kenneth Wafer said.

If you have any tips in Kentera Wafer's murder, you are urged to call Saginaw police at (989) 759-1229 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.