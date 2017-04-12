Free Adaptive Golf Clinic Scheduled

Area golfers facing physical challenges that are affecting their ability to play, are invited to attend a free golf swing evaluation from a golf professional.

McLaren Flint physical therapists will also be on hand to help modify participants’ stance, grip, alignment or swing to increase their confidence, independence and skill level in their golf game.

The clinic is free for those golfers in need of adaptive assistance.

The adaptive golf clinic takes place on Friday, April 28th at 1:00pm at the Genesee Field house, 7383 Grand Parkway in Grand Blanc.