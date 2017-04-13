State police investigating death of local student - WNEM TV 5

State police investigating death of local student

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CASS CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Sadness continues at a local school following the death of a student. 

Grief counselors were at Cass City Junior and Senior High School Wednesday after a student died Tuesday night.

 The district has not identified the girl, but did say state police are investigating her death. 

