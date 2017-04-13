Girls lacrosse team honors beloved coach who passed away - WNEM TV 5

Girls lacrosse team honors beloved coach who passed away

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
(Source: Grand Blanc Community Schools) (Source: Grand Blanc Community Schools)
GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

A local sports team held a remembrance for a beloved coach whose recent death left a hole in his community. 

The girls lacrosse team at Grand Blanc High School took the field Wednesday against Novi for Charlie Carmody Night. 

Players wore a special patch to remember the man known as "The Voice of the Bobcats." 

"We talked a lot about culture, and that the game is more than just a stick, a ball and some goggles. It's about building family, it's about building Bobcat Nation," said head coach John Wainio. "Bobcat Nation is strong in this community and it's a tight-nit community. And once you're in, you're in for life." 

Ticket proceeds will be donated to an education fund for Carmody's two children, Jonathan and Olivia. 

