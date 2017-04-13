Girls lacrosse team honors beloved coach who passed away

A local sports team held a remembrance for a beloved coach whose recent death left a hole in his community.

The girls lacrosse team at Grand Blanc High School took the field Wednesday against Novi for Charlie Carmody Night.

Players wore a special patch to remember the man known as "The Voice of the Bobcats."

"We talked a lot about culture, and that the game is more than just a stick, a ball and some goggles. It's about building family, it's about building Bobcat Nation," said head coach John Wainio. "Bobcat Nation is strong in this community and it's a tight-nit community. And once you're in, you're in for life."

Ticket proceeds will be donated to an education fund for Carmody's two children, Jonathan and Olivia.

