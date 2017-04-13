Community mourns fire captain who passed away - WNEM TV 5

Community mourns fire captain who passed away

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Village Of Holly Fire Department Source: Village Of Holly Fire Department
HOLLY, MI (WNEM) -

Thursday the community gets a chance to honor one of Mid-Michigan's finest.

Funeral arrangements are now set for Holly Fire Captain Andy Greene.

Services are at The River Church in Holly starting at 10 a.m. followed with the burial at noon at Lake Side Cemetery.

Greene died of cancer this week.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.