Saginaw woman dies after becoming trapped under train car - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw woman dies after becoming trapped under train car

Posted: Updated:
Source: ObitMichigan.com Source: ObitMichigan.com
EAST LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

A Saginaw woman has died after authorities say she became trapped under a rail car at the Amtrak Station near Michigan State University.

It happened about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at the train station near the MSU campus at Harrison and Trowbridge Roads.

Officials at the scene told WLNS 66-year-old Sue Ellen Watrous was taken to the hospital after she became stuck beneath a train at the station.

Investigators said it was unclear how the woman became trapped beneath the rail car.

She passed away from her injuries on Monday, April 10.

At this time, Michigan State University Police report there are no signs of foul play, and are waiting for toxicology reports before releasing more information.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on Mackinaw Road in Saginaw, according to the obituary. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • First Warn 5

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Possible Northern Lights viewing this weekend

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:02:33 GMT
    Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.Northern Lights may be visible statewide on Sunday and Monday nights.

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

    Following day after day of heavy downpours and occasional thunderstorms, the skies over Mid-Michigan may be preparing to put on a more pleasant show this weekend.

    More >

  • 8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    8 MI beaches closed, 3 have contamination advisory

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-15 01:34:00 GMT

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

    The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 11 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.

    More >

  • Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)Kermit the Frog, left, and puppeteer Steve Whitmire attend "The Muppets" panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >

    Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.