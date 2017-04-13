Saginaw woman dies after becoming trapped under train car

A Saginaw woman has died after authorities say she became trapped under a rail car at the Amtrak Station near Michigan State University.

It happened about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at the train station near the MSU campus at Harrison and Trowbridge Roads.

Officials at the scene told WLNS 66-year-old Sue Ellen Watrous was taken to the hospital after she became stuck beneath a train at the station.

Investigators said it was unclear how the woman became trapped beneath the rail car.

She passed away from her injuries on Monday, April 10.

At this time, Michigan State University Police report there are no signs of foul play, and are waiting for toxicology reports before releasing more information.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on Mackinaw Road in Saginaw, according to the obituary.

