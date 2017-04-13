Michigan State ends college prep program after $480K error

A technical error by Michigan State University staff that cost the school nearly $480,000 will end a longstanding college preparation program for Lansing High School students.

The Lansing State Journal reports that federal officials rejected the university's request to renew its Upward Bound program grant in February, saying a description of the program was mistakenly not included in the request.

University undergraduate assistant Provost Sekhar Chivukula says that this leaves a shortfall equal to 80 percent of the Upward Bound office's budget of about $600,000.

Upward Bound provides nearly $480,000 in federal funding per year, and was created to give low-income, first-generation college students or individuals with disabilities opportunities to further their education.

Chivukula says the incident is "sad and unfortunate."

The program shuts down May 31.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.