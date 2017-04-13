Target recalls water-absorbing Easter toys

Check those Easter baskets! Target has recalled several small toys that absorb water because they can be potentially life-threatening to children if eaten.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 to March 2017 for about $1.

Officials said the water-absorbing Easter and Dino toys can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life-threatening.

Surgery would be required to remove the toy from the body if ingested.

Medical professionals and parents are also warned there is a possibility the toys may not show up on an x-ray.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

For more information on the recall, consumers can contact Target at Target at 800- 440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday and online at www.target.com.

