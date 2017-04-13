Target recalls water-absorbing Easter toys - WNEM TV 5

Target recalls water-absorbing Easter toys

Posted: Updated:

Check those Easter baskets! Target has recalled several small toys that absorb water because they can be potentially life-threatening to children if eaten.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 to March 2017 for about $1.

Officials said the water-absorbing Easter and Dino toys can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life-threatening.

Surgery would be required to remove the toy from the body if ingested.

Medical professionals and parents are also warned there is a possibility the toys may not show up on an x-ray.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly.  The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

For more information on the recall, consumers can contact Target at Target at 800- 440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday and online at www.target.com. 

>>>Slideshow: Target recalls water-absorbing Easter toys<<<

Click here for a list of Easter events around Mid-Michigan

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.