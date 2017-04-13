Michigan doctor charged with genital mutilation on girls

A Detroit-area doctor has been charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.

Prosecutors say Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested Thursday, days after two 7-year-old girls identified her as the person who performed medical procedures on them at a Livonia clinic in February.

The FBI says the girls were accompanied to the clinic by their mothers. Female genital mutilation of minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there's a legitimate health reason.

Nagarwala's attorney, Shannon Smith, declined to comment after a brief court hearing. The doctor will remain in custody and return to court Monday.

In a court filing, the FBI says Nagarwala denied performing genital mutilation. The FBI also says the doctor is a member of a cultural community that believes in the practice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.