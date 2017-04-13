Michigan State's Bridges to announce decision to stay or go - WNEM TV 5

Michigan State's Bridges to announce decision to stay or go

EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan State freshman standout Miles Bridges is set to announce whether he will stay in school or enter the NBA draft.

Bridges posted a message on his Twitter account Thursday that read: "Meet Me At Sparty tonight at 6 p.m. I've got something to say. It's NOT about me, It's about US."

The 6-foot-7 forward from Flint, Michigan, led the Spartans with 16.7 points per game, the highest average for a freshman at the school since Magic Johnson scored 17 per game during the 1977-78 season. Bridges also averaged 8.3 rebounds, the most by a Michigan State freshman since Greg Kelser in 1975-76.

