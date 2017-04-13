Selling used clothes online

In a massive warehouse crammed with racks of used clothing, James Reinhart is a king of consignment.

Something some call a thrift store on steroids.

“That’s exactly right. And we’ve got tons of items. It’s the world’s largest online thrift store,” said Reinhart, Co-Found, CEO of thredUP.

ThredUP receives bags of used clothing sent in from people across the country. If it’s clean and in nearly new condition, it’s posted online at bargain prices.

“The pricing on thredUP is 80 percent off what somebody would pay in a retail store,” according to Reinhart.

There’s a wide range of consignment sites and the competition has never been tighter.

The “Real Real” targets the market’s high end.

“This is a Hermes Birkin bag. So, a piece like this would sell for around $38,000,” according the Natsot Wetzbarger with The Real Real.

The company receives around 150,000 items each month.

The internet has grown into a bargain hunter’s paradise.

Charisse Jones is a National Business Correspondent for USA Today.

"eBay is definitely the granddaddy of these online consignment shops. I think it made it fashionable and cool to sell your things online. And it also made it very cool and fashionable to buy things that other people had owned before, online."

And resale sites have succeeded partly by borrowing language from car salesmen.

Nothing in their overflowing warehouses are “used” it is all just pre-owned.

