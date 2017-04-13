Fire on Caro school roof causes short evacuation - WNEM TV 5

Fire on Caro school roof causes short evacuation

CARO, MI (WNEM) -

Local students were evacuated after a fire started on the roof of the building.

It happened in the Tuscola County community of Caro at around 1:15 Thursday afternoon.

A post on the district’s Facebook page said that workers were cutting a hole in the roof of the new auditorium when the rubberized roofing caught fire.

Both the Middle and High School buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Students were allowed back in and sent back to class in about 10 minutes, according to the district.

The workers were apparently cutting a hole in the roof for air handling units at the time.

According to the district, the fire department left the scene at around 1:30 p.m.

The extent of damage is unclear. 

