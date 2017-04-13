4th Michigan State player investigated for sexual misconduct

Authorities say a fourth Michigan State football player is being investigated in connection with criminal sexual misconduct.

Ingham County prosecutors said Thursday the investigation is separate from the one stemming from a January incident involving three players, whose suspensions were announced Feb. 9. The names of all players have not been released, and no charges have been announced.

Prosecutors say they don't know the date of the incident connected to the latest player, but it was reported to have happened in Meridian Township, near the East Lansing school.

Coach Mark Dantonio says the player was suspended on Sunday from all team activities "as soon as we were notified of the situation."

"We will continue to educate and enforce high standards for the program. I expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University," he said. "This investigation is an ongoing process. It is not appropriate at this time for me to comment further on this matter."

School and coaching officials haven't discussed specifics about the allegations or the investigations.

