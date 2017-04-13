Disabled veteran receives help with home repairs

About a month ago Gregory Shack was a Vietnam veteran down on his luck and watching his home fall apart around him.

Things are starting to look up for him after reaching out to the TV5 Rescue Squad.

His heat and plumbing are working again and more help is on its way.

A veteran's organization saw Shack's story and reached out to offer its services.

Doug Pickel is with the West Michigan Chapter of Purple Heart Homes. Their mission is to improve veterans' lives one home at a time.

"I live my life to give back to our veterans," Pickel said.

He was one of many who saw Shack's story in March about his home falling into disrepair.

"I was so overwhelmed when I came here," said Judy Custer.

It all started when Custer met Shack. She reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad for help. Since then Shack has a new furnace, improved plumbing and more upgrades coming soon.

"It's just amazing. You know the community has, is really reaching out and that just really touches me," she said.

The help for Shack isn't stopping there. The Home Depot is also getting in the act.

"There's no reason that this poor man has been living like this for such a long time," said Pam Wenzlick, Team Depot captain for the Owosso location.

Wenzlick said in May Shack's home will receive new appliances, sinks, landscaping, a screen door and a deck.

"It just makes you feel awesome. The feeling that you get for helping these people, you just can't even describe it," Wenzlick said.

As for Shack, he is overwhelmed from all the support he is getting from Mid-Michigan and beyond.

"They're doing a wonderful thing for me and I don't know how to thank them," he said.

Shack is still looking for an electrician who can update the wiring in his home. That is something Pickel is trying to address.

Pickel is also working on getting new floors put in. He said the expression on a veteran's face makes it all worth it.

"You put that smile back where it belongs and let them know that people do care about what they did for our country," Pickel said.

In addition to all of the work on his home, the Purple Heart Foundation wants to give Shack a memory. They are sending him on a charter fishing trip later this year.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.