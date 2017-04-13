4-vehicle accident causes lane closure - WNEM TV 5

4-vehicle accident causes lane closure

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A four vehicle accident caused three lanes to shut down Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Wilder Road near Farm Bureau Insurance in Bay City about 4:20 p.m.

The accident caused one lane in each direction and the center lane to close as crews assessed the scene.

The lanes reopened about an hour after the incident.

