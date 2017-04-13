Ypsilanti man gets year in jail for running over 3-year-old

A judge has sentenced a man to a year in jail for fatally striking a 3-year-old girl with his van last July Fourth in Washtenaw County's Ypsilanti Township.

Leslie D. Sutton of Ypsilanti also was ordered to complete a substance abuse program while incarcerated.

Sutton said he would take back that day if he could and that there was no way he could've seen Mia Lamb run into the road from in between vehicles.

The Ann Arbor News reports Sutton pleaded guilty in February to operating a vehicle with the presence of a controlled substance, operating with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without security and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. Investigators said he admitted to drinking beer, smoking marijuana and doing cocaine before driving.

