Man watching logging operation killed by falling branch

A 73-year-old man has been killed in a logging accident in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Mackinac County sheriff's office says Frank Bozek was struck Wednesday by a large branch that had broken from a tree being felled in Garfield Township.

Bozek was a resident of Engadine. Authorities say Bozek was observing the logging operation when the tree branch hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.