Little Miss Flint participates in rally in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of kids from across the nation gathered in front of the White House as part of a mass demonstration on Thursday.

Among them was Little Miss Flint, Mari Copeny.

The 9-year-old has become a face of the ongoing water crisis.

She joined more than 200 other youth in the "We Belong Together" rally. Mari spoke at the rally on Thursday.

She talked about meeting President Donald Trump and a promise he made to the city of Flint.

"Later on the campaign trail he promised that he would fix Flint. Unfortunately, this was one promise that he failed to keep. Just like his promise to make America great again," Mari said.

Next week, We Belong Together unity events will be held in cities across the country.

