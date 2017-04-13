Vietnam veterans honored for their service

The men and women who fought in Vietnam were generally not treated well when they came home.

Now those veterans are receiving the honors they deserve.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam conflict veterans are being honored over a 13 year period.

"It was hot, inconvenient when you're used to the luxuries of being home. It's a whole new awakening," said David Feetham, Vietnam veteran.

That's how he described his first memories of the Vietnam War. He spent 13 months in the conflict and understood that every moment could be his last.

"That last day to get on the plane, the night before we got hit by rockets. Boy, wait til the last day who knows you know? So that was the best thing to get on that plane and go from Okinawa then back to California. That was the best feeling you know? Knowing that you're out of there," Feetham said.

Despite the risk Feetham served.

On Thursday, he and others like him were honored by U.S. Senator Gary Peters. Peters presented commemorative lapel pins to area veterans at the Swartz Creek American Legion.

"These folks, when they came home didn't get the kind of recognition that they deserved. And yet they served their country with honor and distinction. And it's nice to say thank you and to be able to commemorate that service," Peters said.

Peters also served in the armed forces. He said he never wants to see any veteran treated like the Vietnam veterans were when they came home from the battlefield.

"They taught the nation that you need to thank folks who served. And we just owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who served in that conflict," Peters said.

As for Feetham, he said he is glad Peters is making a point to honor the men and women who fought for the country's freedom.

"It's nice to look and see that there's guys around that appreciate being here," Feetham said.

Peters said the lapel pins symbolize a national effort to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. It began Memorial Day of 2012 and will continue through Veterans Day 2025.

