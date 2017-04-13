Freeland grad, MSU star drafted to WNBA - WNEM TV 5

Freeland grad, MSU star drafted to WNBA

Michigan State University basketball star Tori Jankoska is going to the WNBA.

The Chicago Sky drafted Jankoska at number nine overall.

Jankoska graduated from Freeland High School and is MSU's all time leading scorer in women's basketball.

